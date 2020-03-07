Spring Fever Anyone?

Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Spring Cleanup Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They have enlisted the support of college students, the OFA boys’ lacrosse teams, and various youth groups.

The volunteers are eager to assist seniors (65 and older) living in the town of Owego and the village of Apalachin. They can help spruce up your yard, garden, or indoor environs. Window washing is also a specialty.

Call Sister Mary or Rachel at 687-3021 to sign up and ensure a spot on the list. The deadline for signups is Tuesday, March 31.