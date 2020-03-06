Visions FCU donates to ‘Operation Homefront’

On Feb. 18, Visions Federal Credit Union presented a check to Operation Homefront, a nonprofit organization that helps to build and support military families throughout the United States. The presentation was made at their Country Club Road, Endwell location.

On hand for the donation were Visions Federal Credit Union President and CEO Tyrone E. Muse, and Visions Community Development Manager Tim Strong. Pete Stinson, from Operation Homefront, was there to accept the donation.

On Veterans Day in 2018, Visions Federal Credit Union debuted the Veterans Program to their members. One of the unique facets of the program is the Americana debit card design that’s made available to all members.

What’s special about the Americana debit card is that for each member who selects this design, Visions will donate $5 to Operation Homefront.

In a statement from Visions Federal Credit Union, they wrote, “This program was our way of showing our support for their service to our country and recognizing the sacrifices they made for our freedom.”

During 2019, 5,027 cards were ordered and $25,135 was presented to Operation Homefront.

To learn more about Visions Credit Union, visit any of their branch locations, or find them at www.vfcu.org.

To learn more about Operation Homefront, visit www.operationhomefront.org.

