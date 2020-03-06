VFW Post in Van Etten-Spencer to start up an AMVETS organization; meeting planned to solicit interest

The Van Etten-Spencer VFW Post 8139 is considering starting an AMVETS organization in our area.

American Veterans is one of America’s leading veterans service organizations. AMVETS has a proud history (for more than 75 years) of assisting veterans and sponsoring numerous programs that serve our country and its citizens. Membership in AMVETS is open to anyone who honorably served, or is currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves. AMVETS also has a Ladies Auxiliary, Sons of AMVETS and AMVET Riders organizations that can be set up after an AMVETS Post has been established.

Wives of military members can join the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary. The Ladies Auxiliary works closely with AMVETS posts on programs to help veterans.

Many posts have Sons of AMVETS working closely with the AMVETS members to help support our returning veterans. AMVETS also has a strong contingent of veterans that enjoy motorcycles.

If you would like more information, call Don Hatch at (607) 598-2369.

Interested parties are invited to attend a meeting on Monday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m., or on Monday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Post 8139 VFW is located at 3639 Wyncoop Creek Rd. at the intersection of State Route 224 in Van Etten, N.Y.