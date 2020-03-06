Gallery Forty-One announces March Member of the Month

A self-taught artisan, Judy Bjorkman has been fashioning multi-metal jewelry for the past 40 years. She not only trained herself, but also has instructed others in the craft of jewelry making at BOCES in Syracuse, the education and retreat center Ghost Ranch in New Mexico, and is currently teaching at SUNY Broome in Binghamton.

ewelry by Judy Bjorkman. Provided photo.

Judy uses the affordable base metals of copper, brass, and nickel silver, but has taken an interest in polymer clay with its range and intensity of color. Her most favored style of jewelry design is bold abstract; using many techniques including hand soldering, hammer decoration, and reticulation – the use of a pattern of interlacing lines.

In addition to jewelry making, she writes and lectures on the history of the Ancient Near East, and sometimes uses designs from that period in her work.

ewelry by Judy Bjorkman. Provided photo.

You can see the Modernist jewelry of Judy Bjorkman at Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego.

The Gallery’s winter hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the 1st and 3rd Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information can be found at www.galleryfortyone.com, www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, and www.instagram.com/gallery41owego. You can also call (607) 687-2876 for more information.