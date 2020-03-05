Only one contest in upcoming village election reported

With village elections on March 18 rapidly approaching, Owego residents will find only one contested election for Village Clerk / Treasurer awaiting them when they reach the polls. Incumbent Clerk / Treasurer Rod Marchewka, running under the Better Owego Together Party, will see a contest this year, as challenger Joseph Breitwieser of the Shining Light on Owego Party has announced he will run for the two-year term.

“I have been in the position for 20 years and I am reliable, dependable and I enjoy what I do,” said Marchewka, when asked about the upcoming contest.

For his part, Breitwieser, who previously ran unsuccessfully for Tioga County Sheriff, said that he is running to provide better service to Owego residents and bring greater transparency to the position.

“As clerk / treasurer I will open up records. Whenever possible, individuals should not be forced to fill out forms to view documents that are publicly available. Never will I use the two week Freedom of Information Act wait period to prevent the timely release of information deemed unfavorable to the Board or to myself,” Breitwieser said in an email to the Pennysaver.

Breitweiser went on to cite state audits from 2015 and 2018 that he said showed deficiencies in Marchewka’s record keeping process.

“We learned that auditors were unable to perform their job due to noncooperation by Rodney Marchewka, which resulted in Village taxpayers being forced to pay an additional $30,000 to a CPA to correct the records. Rodney has made it clear that he is either unwilling or unable to properly perform his job, and a change is needed in that office,” Breitwieser said.

For his part, Marchewka said that he is proud of the work that he has done for the village and the projects that have begun or been completed during his tenure.

“I just enjoy helping people in the village, a lot of people come to us, call us and we try to help them the best we can. I believe the village is satisfied with my work,” Marchewka said.

Running unopposed are incumbent trustees Ed Morton of the first ward, Charles Plater of the second ward, and Fran VanHousen of the third ward. All are running under the Better Owego Together Party.

The position of mayor is also up for reelection with incumbent Mike Baratta of the Better Owego Together Party also running unopposed.

“I want to continue more of what we have been doing with the village. Just trying to promote all the good things we have available,” Baratta said.

Baratta also cited his attempts at increasing transparency and the work done to bring millions of dollars in grant money to the village.

“We got the DRI last term, let’s keep it rolling forward,” Baratta said.

Baratta added that he came up with the Better Owego Together Party for incumbents in the village to run under to show the unity of everyone running for re-election.

“Hopefully people come out and vote, I know uncontested elections aren’t very popular but I still think it is important that people come out to vote and let their voices be heard,” Baratta said.