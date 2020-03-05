Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of March 1, 2020

Hello! My name is Rogan and I am around 2-years-old. I am a very feisty and playful kitty. I love to roughhouse with all of the companions that the staff at Stray Haven put in with me.

I have been at the shelter for a couple of months and I have had a lot of roommates who have gotten adopted. I would love to go to a home with no dogs, but cats are okay. I do take a while to adjust, and can be a little grumpy while I am adjusting to life, but once I am used to you and your home, I am a wonderful cat.

I love to snuggle and get attention whenever I can. You can usually find me napping in my cat tree or on the bench in my enclosure, but I will spring to life the second that door opens.

I love to wrap myself around your legs while you’re doing things and I will give you head nudges when I am demanding attention.

If you’re interested in me, please stop by Stray Haven and visit me. I promise I will win your heart over!

Adoption fee for cats is $75 and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing and spay / neuter at the clinic.

Adoption fee for adult dogs is $160 and includes a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay / neuter at the clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. These are the shelter’s current winter hours.

View adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay / Neuter Clinic by calling (607) 565-2859.