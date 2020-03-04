Police continue to search for missing woman

New York State Police continue to search both on the ground and from the air for missing Glen Aubrey woman Casie Weese. State Police were joined by New York State Forest Rangers and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday in their search.

New York State Police are investigating the disappearance of 37-year-old Casie Weese of Glen Aubrey, who was last seen leaving a party with her husband in Apalachin Sunday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Pictured, Casie Weese was last seen walking on Main Street in Apalachin, N.Y. on Sunday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m. A search to locate Weese is underway. Police photo.

As part of the investigation, police reported that their vehicle ended up getting a flat tire a short distance away from the party, and Weese was last seen walking east on Main Street in Apalachin; she has not been seen since.

Weese is 5-foot 5-inches and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket, jeans and black boots.

Since her disappearance, numerous agencies assisted with ground, water and air search in the Apalachin area where Weese was last seen. Teams searched along Main Street, State Route 434, surrounding streets and terrain.

A helicopter can be seen in Apalachin as the search continues for a missing Glen Aubrey woman, Casie Weese. She was last seen walking on Main Street in Apalachin, N.Y. on Sunday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m. Police photo.

Uniform troopers, K9’s, Investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Special Operations Response Team, and the Underwater Recovery Team were assisted by New York State Forest Rangers, Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Apalachin Fire Department and the Tioga County Search and Rescue Team.

Both the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team and the Forest Rangers searched the Susquehanna River and Apalachin Creek. The New York State Police Aviation Unit and Drones have been utilized by troopers to get a better perspective from the air. A K9 from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office assisted on Sunday.

Pictured are two N.Y.S. Ranger vehicles parked at the Apalachin Boat Launch in Apalachin, N.Y. on March 4. The Rangers joined forces with the N.Y.S. Police, Tioga County Sheriff’s office and other agencies in the search for a Glen Aubrey woman, Casie Weese, who went missing in Apalachin on March 1. (Photo by JoAnn R. Walter)

Troopers continue to pursue tips from the public; if you have any information, contact the New York State Police at (607) 561-7400.