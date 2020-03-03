Author David Beers to discuss book on Cal Harris at the Athens Library

Michele Harris was mother to four young children when she disappeared in September 2001. Years of searching for her yielded few leads, and to this day, her disappearance remains a mystery. Her estranged husband, Cal Harris, would be tried for her murder four times, though no body or weapon ever surfaced.

Licensed private investigator, David M. Beers, became intricately involved in the Cal Harris trials as an investigator for the defense. He has now written a book about Cal Harris and his legal saga.

Reign of Injustice: The Cal Harris Story was published last November and has been ranked as a bestselling book on Amazon for the past three months. Guests are invited to meet David Beers at an upcoming author event at the Spalding Memorial Library on Thursday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m.

Beers will be presenting details from the Harris trials, and copies of his book will be on-hand for purchase.

According to Beers, “You do not have to like Cal Harris to understand what happened to him never should have happened.”

This free public event is intended for adults and is not suitable for families with small children. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

For more information, call the library at (570) 888-7117, or stop in at 724 South Main St. in Athens, Pa.