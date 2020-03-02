Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Feb. 13, 2020, property located at 664 Spencer Rd., Town of Candor, from Susan Fenton to Angela Woodruff for $115,000.

On Feb. 13, 2020, property located at 70 Danton Dr., Town of Newark Valley, from James and Monica Bohner to Michael and Gladys Mallinson for $135,000.

On Feb. 14, 2020, property located at 111 Talcott St., Village of Owego, from James Carter to William R Dorow Jr. and William K. Dorow for $77,000.

On Feb. 18, 2020, property located at 19 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Scott Tyrrell to Payton and Cody Groover for $44,000.

On Feb. 18, 2020, property located at 410 Gary Dr., Town of Owego, from A New Hope Center Inc. to Robert and Ashley Raymon for $200,000.

On Feb. 18, 2020, property located at 268 Gaylord Rd., Town of Owego, from Estate of Glenn Nichols to Jesse Gibson for $55,000.

On Feb. 18, 2020, property located at 80 Southside Dr., Village of Owego, from Kathleen Stewart to Armand and Dawn Gamache for $42,507.96.

On Feb. 18, 2020, property located at 258 Miller Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Heidi and Jeffrey Mann to Jason Null for $65,000.

On Feb. 19, 2020, property located at 400 McFall Rd., Town of Owego, from Robert Raymond to Travis Morato for $160,000.

On Feb. 20, 2020, property located at 2053 St. Rt. 17C, Tioga, from Thomas and Linda Gartung to Troy Rogers for $170,212.

On Feb. 20, 2020, property located at 2374 Wilson Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from David and Kathryn Beebe to Samuel and Naomi Hostetler for $250,000.

On Feb. 20, 2020, property located at 2612 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from Candy Sweppenheiser to Kegan and Kelby Brink for $100,000.

On Feb. 20, 2020, property located at 6 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from David and Pamela Jacobsen to Cassidy Realty NY, LLC for $74,000.

On Feb. 20, 2020, property located at Montrose Tpk., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: William Lavarnway to Finian McKeon for $16,000.

On Feb. 21, 2020, property located at 6 Brook St., Village of Newark Valley, from Robert Struble Sr. to Todd Utter for $100,000,

On Feb. 21, 2020, property located at 6 Renme Dr., Town of Owego, from John and Melanie Wargo to Joshua and Victoria Delmage for $120,000.

On Feb. 24, 2020, property located at 19 Stowell Ave., Village of Candor, from Albert Ciappia Jr. to Miranda Harvey and Ryan Howard for $140,980.

On Feb. 24, 2020, property located at 19 Stowell Ave., Village of Candor, from Charles Guttman As Atty. In Fact, Albert Ciappa By Atty In Fact to Miranda Harvey and Ryan Howard for $4,000.

On Feb. 24, 2020, property located at 980 Walker Hill Rd., Town of Barton from James and Nelly Updyke to Susan Gillan for $220,000.

On Feb. 25, 2020, property located at 6 Berne Dr., Town of Owego, from Judie Henry As Atty. In Fact, Donrow Hardware By Atty. In Fact to Lela and Taoreed Adeoshun for $273,000.

On Feb. 25, 2020, property located at Dawson Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Keith and Barbara Blanchard to Jebb Greene for $150,000.

On Feb. 25, 2020, property located at 3510 Wilson Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Dara Tirrell and Michelle Hans to Cassandra Coombs and David Turri for $122,340.