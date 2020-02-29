DSS announces Supervisor of the Year for 2019

On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, the Tioga County Department of Social Services (DSS) announced that Chris Kallin had been selected as their Supervisor of the Year for 2019.

Chris is currently the longest serving employee of Tioga County Department of Social Services. At the end of 2019, Chris had a full 39 years with the Agency.

In August of 1980, Chris began his career with the Agency as a temporary Social Welfare Examiner. In 1987, he moved to the Child Support Enforcement Unit as an Enforcement Supervisor. In July of 2014 he was promoted to Child Support Coordinator, the title he holds today.

In a press release, DSS officials stated, “Chris’ expertise in the area of Child Support makes him an invaluable asset to the operation of the unit and to the Agency as a whole. He is respected by his staff, the DSS Administration, and the many agencies and professionals who interact with him and his staff.”

Pictured, from left, are Shawn Yetter, commissioner; Chris Kallin, honoree; Natalie Thompson, director; and Bill Standinger, legislator. Provided photo.

They added, in the release, “Chris exemplifies the DSS Core Values of responsibility, integrity, equality, respect, compassion, and excellence. We are very grateful for the positive impact Chris has had on the Tioga County Department of Social Services over his many years of service.”