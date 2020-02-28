Waterman Conservation Center to hold workshop on wild mushrooms

You’ve gathered wild mushrooms. Your basket is overflowing. What now? Join Waterman Conservation Center, located at 403 Hilton Rd. in Apalachin, on March 21 as they review choice edibles that can be found locally.

Come and learn how to gather and prepare fungi in the forest before you get them home. Learn methods of preserving mushrooms by dehydration, freezing or pickling. Learn how to cook fungi at home and sample dishes made from dried, frozen and/or pickled wild mushrooms. Recipes will be available for you to take home.

The workshop will take place on Saturday, March 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the center. For more information, visit www.watermancenter.org or call (607) 625-2221.