What’s Happening for the week of February 16, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com or drop it off at our office. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of event. Space available, your event will appear.

FEBRUARY 6 to MARCH 12

Powerful Tools for Caregivers, Thursdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. There is no cost to attend this program, and participants receive the course book for free. Call 687-4120, ext. 331 to reserve your spot today.

FEBRUARY 8 to MARCH 28

Tioga County Historical Society Annual Quilt Exhibit runs Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 110 Front St., Owego. The 2020 Quilt Exhibit will consist of a mix of vintage quilts from the TCHS collection as well as vintage and modern quilts loaned by local collectors, quilters, and artisans. If you would like to loan a quilt for the exhibit, contact TCHS at (607) 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

FEBRUARY 16

Chicken BBQ Dinner, noon until gone, Berkshire Fire Station.

Community Ham Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Freewill or an $8 suggested donation accepted at the door.

Finger Lakes Finns February Potluck Luncheon, Meeting, and Annual All-Things-Finnish Quiz Show, 1 p.m., Newfield Fire Hall, 77 Main St., Newfield.

FEBRUARY 17

Intro to Google Suite Free Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

The Vestal Community Chorus Open House for potential new members, 7 p.m., Vestal Senior Center located in the former Central Junior High School (near Four Corners in Vestal). All voices are welcome. You do not have to be a resident of the Town of Vestal to join. (You should be able to “carry a tune”.)

VFW Auxiliary Post 1371 monthly meeting, 1 p.m., 207 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 18

Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Care for your loved one is available on-site during the support group. Please register in advance if this service is needed. For more information, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315

Spencer Candor Lions Club Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Federated Church, 70 Main St., Spencer. Serving Spanakopita, Moussaka, Tabbouleh, Spanish Chicken, Mediterranean Beef, Artichoke Stew, Hummus and Pitas. Good will donation, proceeds go to S-VE Food Cupboard.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

Writing Club, 5:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

Tech Tuesday at the Coburn Free Library, 1 to 2 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego. Free one-on-one assistance with email, e-books, using the computer, or any other tech questions. This program is open to all.

FEBRUARY 19

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

Tioga County Economic Development Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

Office Hours for Tom Reed, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tioga County Office Building

56 Main Street, Owego.

“Discipleship Explored” Small Group Series, every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Gospel Chapel, 203 North Ave., Owego. Join them for coffee and dessert. Call 687-4954 or find them on Facebook for more information.

S.T.E.A.M. Night, 6:30 p.m., Noble Room, 9 Park St., Newark Valley. Hosted by Tappan-Spaulding Memorial Library.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

Storytime at the Coburn Free Library, 10:15 a.m., 275 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 20

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Visions Federal Credit Union parking lot, Tioga Terrace, Route 434, Apalachin. To preorder, call (607) 753-9184, ext. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To benefit the Apalachin Lions Foundation. Donations are welcome to the foundation and a bin for used glasses will be available.

Owego American Legion Post 401 Auxiliary Community Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., 263 Front St., Owego. Meal will include chicken and biscuits, vegetable and dessert for $8.

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

Adult Book Club, 1 p.m. “Before We Were Yours”, 6 p.m. “The Storied Life of AJ Fikry”, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

FEBRUARY 21

VFW Friday Night Special: Speedy Q Dinner, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

Discover Podcasting Free Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

Story Time will be themed around Monkeys, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

FEBRUARY 21 and 22

Puzzles and Paperbacks Sale, Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Berkshire Free Library, Lower level of the Berkshire Community Hall, located behind the library and at the corner of State Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road.

Rabies Clinic, noon to 2 p.m., Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Rd., Waverly. The Rabies shot is free, DHPP or HCP is $15, a microchip is $15, and flea and tick treatment is $10. Call 565-2859 for more information.

FEBRUARY 24

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Keeping Kids Safe Online Free Workshop, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave., Endicott. For more information, visit www.ackcny.org.

FEBRUARY 25

Tech Tuesday at the Coburn Free Library, 1 to 2 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego. Free one-on-one assistance with email, e-books, using the computer, or any other tech questions. This program is open to all.

Umbrella Academy, 6:45 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. For more information, visit umbrellaacademy.org/schedule.htm.

Shrove Tuesday All You Can Eat Pancake Supper, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. Freewill offering. All are invited.

FEBRUARY 26

“Discipleship Explored” Small Group Series, every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Gospel Chapel, 203 North Ave., Owego. Join them for coffee and dessert. Call 687-4954 or find them on Facebook for more information.

Storytime at the Coburn Free Library, 10:15 a.m., 275 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 27

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 28

VFW Friday Night Special: Bangers and Mash, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

Music, Movies and More with Free Apps – Free Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

FEBRUARY 29

Movie Night: The Little Princess starring Shirley Temple, 6:30 p.m., Noble Room, 9 Park St., Newark Valley. Gift to each little girl who comes dressed as a princess. Admission and refreshments by donations.

Nichols American Legion Chili Cook Off, 3 p.m., 129 Dean St., Nichols. Entertainment by 5 Degrees North from 6 to 9 p.m. Sign up sheet located at the bar to enter your chili for $10.

“Moses” – a DVD of a Sight & Sound Theater Production, 6 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Admission is free. Light refreshments will be served. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.

MARCH 5

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

“Discipleship Explored” Small Group Series, every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Gospel Chapel, 203 North Ave., Owego. Join them for coffee and dessert. Call 687-4954 or find them on Facebook for more information.

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 6

VFW Friday Night Special: Prime Rib, Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 7

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

MARCH 9

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

MARCH 10

Sayre Historical Society Annual Dinner to focus on the Junction Canal, 6 p.m., Sayre High School. Deadline for reservations is March 1. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 401, Front Street, Owego.

MARCH 11

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

MARCH 12

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 13

VFW Friday Night Special: Boiled Dinner, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 14

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

Tioga / Nichols Area Lions Club Book Sale and Soup Lunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with bag sale starting at 12:30 p.m., Lounsberry Methodist Church in Nichols.

Corned Beef or Ham and Cabbage Dinner, noon to 2 p.m., Nichols American Legion, 129 Dean St., Nichols.

National Wild Turkey Federation Annual Banquet, 5 p.m., Owego Treadway, Route 17C, Owego. For information, call Larry at 239-9472 or visit https://events.nwtf.org.

MARCH 15

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

MARCH 17

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

MARCH 18

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

MARCH 19

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

American Legion Auxiliary Community Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 401, Front Street, Owego. Meal will include ham and macaroni and cheese, vegetable and dessert for $9.

MARCH 20

VFW Friday Night Special: Smoked Pork Chops, Baked Sweet Potato, Baked Beans, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 21

From The Forest To The Table: Preserving and Cooking Wild Mushrooms Workshop, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waterman Conservation Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. Presented by Susquehanna Valley Mycological Society.

Candor Community Showcase, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Candor Fire Hall, Candor. Also collecting bottles and cans for the St. Baldrick’s event in Candor.

MARCH 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 26

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 27

VFW Friday Night Special: Chicken Parm with a side of Spaghetti, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 28

Nichols American Legion 1624 Grilled Pork Chop Dinner, begins at noon, 129 Dean St., Nichols.

APRIL 2

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 3

VFW Friday Night Special: Meatloaf, Mashed Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

APRIL 9

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 10

VFW Friday Night Special: Scalloped Potatoes and Ham, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

APRIL 13

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

APRIL 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 15

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

APRIL 16

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 17

VFW Friday Night Special: Chicken and Biscuits, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

APRIL 18

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

APRIL 21

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

APRIL 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Free Community Meal, every Thursday, social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., Owego Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 25

Owego American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 263 Front St., Owego. They are looking for clean, working, and useful items. Proceeds support programs for Veterans. You can drop off those items at the American Legion Owego Post 401 Garage on Sunday, April 5, 12 and 19, from noon to 2 p.m., or you can call Pam at (607) 687-1975 for a pick-up.