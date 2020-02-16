Readers’ Column for the week of February 16, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Glenmary Drive residents, at least in the area of Catlin Hill Road, BEWARE, as a man has been seen with a hoodie covering his face in late night surveillance videos trying to break into cars, trucks, etc. He goes from yard to yard, so probably someone who lives in the area. Beware of so-called neighbors.

It’s not that hard folks. Let’s try to get it right. “They’re” is a contraction of they are. If you are trying to say “they are” use they’re. There is a location. Their shows possession. Example sentence: They’re going to park their car over there. You’re (you are) versus your (possessive) is pretty simple too (also). Try to keep your English teacher in a good mood.

Does anyone have a need for a set of Wordbook encyclopedias, like new condition, older version, 1968 with nine annual updates? Please reply to this column.

Riddle: In this village, what does a huge fully occupied ten bedroom, eight bathroom house full of people, washing machines and dishwashers have in common with a tiny 1 bathroom unoccupied studio apartment? Submit your guesses. Answer coming next week.

About glitter on Christmas and greeting cards; it is made from plastic and not harmful if ingested in small amounts. However, it can lodge in the throat and cause choking. It can also cause eye injuries if pieces get into the eyes. And what gets into our water (washing down the drain, etc.) is extremely harmful to marine life. Ditch the glitter to be safe.

I have a great idea. If a village trustee or mayor purchases something from your business in the village, charge them a flat rate based on your highest prior sale to other customers, even if they only purchase something small or less expensive. This is exactly how they have been doing the sewer billing, so they certainly would think it to be perfectly fair.

Owego Free Academy Class of 1980, our 40th reunion is right around the corner on July 31 at Tioga Downs. A hotel room block is open now! Classmates are asked to share their name (maiden too), address, phone number, and any other information they’d like to share about themselves via email to OFAclassof80@gmail.com. Also, check out our Owego Free Academy Class of 1980 Facebook page for updates. Parents and families, please share this information with our out-of-town 1980 classmates. Local classmates are invited to our planning meeting at The Parkview on Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

The most important thing in life is to know the word of God. John 3:16: For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

If you don’t like a TV show you can change channels or turn it off. No need to complain in the reader’s column. That won’t help, as you cannot change the past.

The town supervisor, and the town board does not run the highway department. The highway superintendent does. BECAUSE: He’s a separately elected official. He’s not a subordinate. It would be wise to learn who to attack before launching an attack.

On June 29, 2017, Governor Andrew Cuomo was successful in getting legislation passed renaming the Tappan Zee Bridge The Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The Thruway Authority had nothing to do with it. Don’t let facts get in the way of a good fairytale.

I find it hard to believe that our state legislature is considering two new laws. The first is to cut the BAC from .8 to .5. I would think that .5 would mean no beer and prohibition would be back. The other consideration is to cut the filters from cigarettes. Wouldn’t that be a big help to fight cancer? We should call the two parties KNOW nothing and DO nothing parties, with the title interchangeable for both groups.

Frankie, the black and white Tuxedo cat, has been found! He is home safe. We would like to thank everyone who helped find Frankie, who ran loose by the Lounsberry Truck Stop for five days. Thanks again!

I would like to comment on the plowing job the town of Owego did with the storm we had on Friday. There were many roads in Apalachin that never got plowed and if there was a medical emergency there would not be anybody able to get down there.

I was lucky enough to attend OFA’s presentation of Newsies last weekend. I just want to say it’s the best one they’ve ever done. For my money, Mr. Pulitzer’s daughter was the star of the show. What incredible talent all of the performers had! I can’t wait to see what they’re going to do next year.

To the people of the Apalachin Fire District – take a notice of your homeowner’s insurance. They have been going up by $300-$400 because of the rating the fire companies get. Apalachin went from a rating of a 3 to an 8B. Here we put how many millions of dollars into a new fire station, they’ve got modern equipment, but their response time according to the insurance companies is not up to par. Before anybody complains about why I don’t do something about it, I’ve got a bad back and my health is not that good; but in my younger days yes, I was a member of a fire company. If anybody should take a look at their insurance, you’ll notice a big difference and maybe we should all be getting together and start asking why.

So the code enforcer doesn’t have the authority to enforce the code? That is ludicrous! That’s like giving somebody the title of sheriff and telling them they cannot enforce the law. Is it just a title to give him to make sure he gets a paycheck that comes out of our pockets? What’s a code enforcer for if they’re not allowed to enforce it? That makes no sense!

This is for the fool who called in about Kobe Bryant. He was a wonderful person. Leave the past in the past; everybody makes mistakes. Get a grip buddy!

Let’s protect honest citizens instead of criminals. Vote straight republican!

Thumbs up to the OFA music department for their fantastic performance of Newsies this past weekend. Thumbs down to the OA administrators who allowed a non-school related sporting tournament to be held on the same day, which took away a majority of parking spaces for those going to see the performance.

I noticed someone called in and rattled off many public projects named for politicians. I think this is a blatant shameful fact and none of them did actually work on these projects. Why are we naming them after the politicians? And yes, the thruway authority did approve the Tappan Zee name change but at whose be heft?

New York State needs to bring back the death penalty for any person who injures or kills a policeman, it’s obviously the right thing to do.

Some comments in the Pennysaver are getting too long and they are filled with nothing but lies. When the caller says that they are facts, it only tells me one fact, that the caller watches fake news.

Being a sanctuary state, New York gives protection to criminals over honest citizens. Vote insanity and Cuomo out!

What’s going on with New York’s government leadership? Seems like we’re always hearing this group’s getting a million, that group’s getting $300,000, and this group’s getting $500,000 when cities and villages are getting zero for sewer and water updates. Need to put the money on the real stuff, not the crap.

Has anybody noticed, other than myself, how nasty the roads are that are taken care of by the Tioga County Highway Department, Candor Highway Department, Spencer Highway Department, Danby Highway Department, and Dryden Highway Department? They’re taking a ton of mud and a handful of salt and throwing it on the roads in the wintertime. I wonder if our money is going to supplement welfare. Take notice; look at how dirty your car is. They’re throwing mud, sand, and a handful of salt on the local roads.

I wanted to say that the Owego Highway Department has done a wonderful job with the snow removal problems in our area, especially in the past three weeks. The weather has changed on and off, they’ve been on it, they haven’t missed a thing. They’ve done a great job and they’ve really taken care of us folks on Maple Lane as well as the Crestview Heights area. Thanks again to the Owego Highway Department and the great job they did with the snow removal this year.

Oh my goodness! Has anyone else noticed a huge building going up next to Route 434 over by the town hall? Does anybody know what that is? I hope it’s a Walmart or a Chick Fil A.

I’m calling in about the truck coming around with the free food. Some of these people go to every last one of them. I have seen people throw food in the garbage instead of giving it to people that can use it. What I do is take what they give me and if I can’t use it I put it on a free table or I stick it in our freezer in our complex.

National Political Viewpoints

How sad it must be – believing that scientists, scholars, historians, economists and journalists have devoted their entire lives to deceiving you, while a reality TV star with decades of fraud and exhaustively documented lying is your only beacon of truth and honesty.

Does anyone see the parallel with China, North Korea or Russia? Donald Trump is following their recipe for dealing with those who dare to speak out. How will this escalate? The only difference in Trump ousting those Patriots who spoke truth is we so far do not allow imprisonment or worse death. Will this change keeping a man in office who feels he does no wrong and is void of empathy? Who or what will cross him next? He is already after New York State and California. He verbally assaults colleagues because he cannot remove them. Will he resort to tear gas for groups demonstrating against his policies?

~

The old Biblical adage, which goes something like, “Why do you worry about the splinter in my eye when you have a log in yours” seems to fit the Socialist Democrats right now. They have scandal after scandal to deal with, yet they keep trying to point the finger at others in an effort to distract from the Obama / Biden / Hillary mess.

Trump is a very successful person except for his two marriages, three casinos, an airline, a charity, a university, a football team, four magazines and a vodka brand. Other than that, he is the very definition of success.

Trump charged the American people 3.4 million to host his Super Bowl party, he charges as much as $650 a night to his Secret Service people to stay at his properties, those who are there to protect him. He is such a con man, thief with no morals whatsoever. If this doesn’t bother you, something is terribly wrong with you values.

Hey, Newsflash! You are one of the reasons your master runs around claiming fake news. You must have way too much time to spend in this column. Get rid of the vindictive child in the White House so we can go back to normal; and get rid of the drama and reality show that resides there.

Let me see if I got this right; people are appalled that Nancy Pelosi tore up Mr. Trump’s speech. She invited him to her house, the Capitol Building, to give his SOTU speech, extended her hand and was snubbed. Mr. Trump then gives the Medal of Honor to a racist and fires a military ambassador who has earned a purple heart. It was nice he recognized a serviceman and gave a college grant to a little girl. It was staged, I’m sure. He reads from a teleprompter and stayed on track that evening. The next day all hell broke loose, he was mad at Mitt Romney, Nancy Pelosi, Ambassador Sondland, Adam Schiff, and he even wanted to pick a fight with God. I don’t blame Nancy Pelosi for tearing up his speech.

The Republican Party has gone to POT (Party of Trump). There was only one Senator that went against the tyrant in the White House, Mitt Romney. He has earned my respect but the rest of the bobble heads need to be voted out. From the top down, America needs to be rid of the drama and divisiveness that the current swamp has brought to this country. Vote against the menace in the White House and get rid of the POT.

Obviously after mocking Nancy Pelosi and Mitt Romney, Americans can conclude Mr. Trump is clueless about religion. Because you and someone have a difference of opinion is no reason to bash someone about their beliefs. Should Mr. Trump make it to heaven (questionable), I hope he doesn’t start discussing the stock market. God has his work cut out for him.

In last week’s column, there were at least nine people who followed President Trump’s example of name calling – dimwit democrats, low IQ socialist Democrats, liberal left Democrats, a bunch of dumb Democrats, etc. What Trump is breeding in our nation is an environment where no one can have an opinion different from him, and if they do they are mocked. His tactics are intimidation, threats, and dishonesty. He is a horrible example for our children, he honored a known bigot at the State of the Union address, and even though the economy is doing well (a continuation of the economy of Barack Obama), the national debt has grown to $3 billion under his watch! He spent $3.4 million of taxpayer dollars on his Super Bowl party. I have never in my life seen a leader who is as selfish and immature as Donald Trump. Even the Republicans in Congress are telling him he shouldn’t do or say some of the things that he does, but he doesn’t listen. Trump needs to be defeated in November.

Who is this guy Brindisi and where did he come from? I haven’t heard of him until recently.

Well, here we go again. Second time the Democrats have lost. Donald Trump becoming President, and now the impeachment circus. Perhaps NOW the Socialist Democrats can put a smile on their faces, suck it up, and finally move on. You LOST, twice, get over it. Grow up!

NO TRIAL? Why not look at it this way? The “Trial in the Senate” was like our normal justice system. The House of Representatives presented their evidence before the grand jury (the Senate). The grand jury decided there was not enough evidence to go to a full trial. That’s how our system works. The Democrats have been working on impeachment for three years; they just had no case! ROAR!

Whoopi Goldberg complained on The View yesterday that she thought the Freedom Medal was for someone who has done something great. She wanted to know what Rush Limbaugh did that was so great. Robert De Niro, Lorne Michaels and Paul Harvey (radio announcer), just to mention a few, received the Medal of Freedom from President Obama. Why didn’t she question why they were given the medal? The View is so biased against Republicans and when one shows up on their show to promote a book or for some other reason, they bad mouth them, don’t let them finish what they were saying, and at times kick them off the show because they don’t like how they defend President Trump. They should change the title of the show, call it “The Democratic View”.

The Impeachment hearing should have never been able to go on and on. It was shoddy from the beginning. President Trump released the transcript of the phone call with the President of Ukraine and that put the Democrats in a tailspin. They even went as far as putting their own words of the conversation in the house meeting. President Trump said, “Can you do ‘us’ a favor regarding the corruption going on in Ukraine.” There was an ongoing investigation before the President even had a phone call. The previous President of Ukraine was corrupt and some of his members were still in the new president’s cabinet. President Trump wanted to make sure that the corruption was being investigated and cleaned up. But the democrats said that he said, “Can you do me a favor,” which was false.

The democrats keep saying they are working with the President, but when he introduced an infrastructure plan and or health plan they shot it down because they can’t stand the President. Plus they tried to put their own spin on what they wanted done. Their plan was more costly to the American people.

Has any Democrat, Socialist, Commie, Bolshevik, etc. suffered any detrimental effect, other than butthurt, due to President Trump? Be specific! The time to speak is now. Drug dealers, human traffickers, illegal aliens, Russians, Chicoms, idiots, and liars need not reply. Is Little Rocket man threatening you? Is your surplus income and tax savings too much? Send it to me at Center for Trump Derangement Syndrome, 666 Jerry Nadler Ave., Crooked Creek, New York. Legal Notice: Like the Clinton Foundation we reserve the right to use donations for weddings, Chelsea’s Political Career, copious amounts of jet fuel, Climate Porn, fundraising (partying), the lifestyle of the rich and famous, and whatever we please.

What is going on in this country? A person talks to a witness on the phone who says it was a joke, and gets nine years in prison; and at the same time two people are arrested with $7 million of fentanyl and get tickets to a New York Mets game. The governor gives driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants and complains when the President cuts off the trusted traveler program. Bail is removed for crimes committed against honest citizens because the perpetrators can’t post bail. Don’t do the crime and you wouldn’t have to worry about bail. Democrats are offering free college, free medical, and big business will pay. Unless the tax rules are changed they will hide behind them and if a democrat gets elected there will be a flight of business out of the country and we, the middle class, will pay once again.

Trump called Nancy Pelosi names and put her down over the years. God bless her for tearing up Trump’s State of the Union speech. I would have torn the speech up into smaller pieces with a smile and thrown it up in the air. Trump talked so much during that speech that everything is just wonderful and great and the economy is working for everyone. Still he wants to cut food stamps for the poor. Enough is enough.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the White House budget hit the safety net. Maybe Trump voters will hold onto their cash now that King Donald seems to be coming after their social security, Medicare, food stamps, Medicaid, and anything else that helps them get through day by day in hard economic times.

Millionaire social activist Elizabeth Warren was on a committee writing laws for industrial giants, like Armstrong, facing lawsuits concerning product damage claims for asbestos, breast implants, etc. She then went to work for the same company and made millions of dollars telling them how to avoid paying these claims. Klobuchar was a prosecutor who did little or nothing to bring to justice the second biggest Ponzi schemer in U.S. history. The Biden father and son team make Hillary’s scams seem like child’s play. So much for democrat skullduggery and dishonesty. Go Trump!

A medal of freedom for Rush Limbaugh should have been a medal of shame. He has damaged many people verbally and called many people names so much over the years. He is like a viper. He poisoned the airwaves with his lies for 30 years. He is a divider, like Trump.

Newsflash. An Al Qaeda terrorist responsible for killing Americans was terminated with extreme prejudice by U.S. Agents in Yemen. Another triumph for our great President Trump. When asked about it, all the democrat Marxist candidates said they would not approve killing terrorists. End of story for these traitors. Go Trump!

To the Trumpsters who criticized Nancy Pelosi, you never mentioned Trump snubbing her for not shaking her hand. But the worst was his wife putting a medal of freedom around the neck of the biggest bully and hate creature, Rush Limbaugh.

President ‘bone spurs’ has done it again. He fired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a respected active duty officer for telling the truth, but yet he pardoned that Edward Gallagher who was guilty of a war crime. This is crazy! Can’t people see what Trump is doing to this country? This is mafia territory!

Bernie Sanders, the pride of Marxist democrats, says the Russian, Cuban, and Venezuelan government models should be followed. I think Bernie needs a brain transplant. Let’s send him to Cuba to get one.