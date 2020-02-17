Castellucci announces he will run his final term in 2021

Owego Town Supervisor Donald Castellucci, Jr. held his 18th Rigatoni and Meatball Dinner on Feb. 8 at the Owego Elks Lodge. During the dinner, he announced he was running for his final 4-year term as Town Supervisor in 2021.

Castellucci stated, “I am humbled by the support my family and I have received over the past 25 years.”

Over 80 people were in attendance to enjoy dinner, music and conversation. The guest speaker was New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. Former Assemblyman Gary Finch was in attendance as well. Current Assemblyman Chris Friend and Congressional candidate George Phillips also spoke.

Pictured, are Dale Weston, legislature, and Former Assemblyman Finch with Donald Castellucci, standing. Provided photo.

Castellucci stated he would stay on as Tioga Chairman Republican Chairman through 2024, if re-appointed.

He also stated that to keep the Town of Owego moving forward in a positive direction and for the Republican Party to remain strong, they need to get younger people invested in Tioga County.

He stated, “I am committed to that objective over the next five years.”