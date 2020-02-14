Newark Valley Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration to begin

Registration for the 2020-21 school year, for children who will be attending Pre-K and Kindergarten in Newark Valley, will take place the week of March 16-20 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. They also have an evening registration on March 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.

A registration packet may be obtained prior to the registration week at the Newark Valley Central School website, www.nvcs.stier.org, and on the Nathan T. Hall main page or at the Nathan T. Hall Elementary Office.

The school is asking those registering to bring the completed forms with them.

Children turning five years old for Kindergarten or four years old for Pre-kindergarten on or before Dec. 1, 2020 are eligible to register.

Parents or guardians should bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization record, and two proofs of residency to register. Parents are reminded that New York State law requires written proof that all students have immunization against polio, measles, diphtheria, mumps, rubella, varicella (chicken pox) and hepatitis B, or medical verification of any of the above illnesses.

Please note that children currently attending the Pre-K program do not need to register for Kindergarten.

Parents or guardians of children listed in the current school census database will be notified by mail.

Call the Nathan T. Hall Elementary Office at 642-3340 x2 if you do not receive a postcard by Feb. 28, or if you have any questions. Registering your child during our registration week helps the school determine classes and transportation needs for the coming school year.