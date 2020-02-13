Artful Sundays at Candor Free Library

This month there are two opportunities to explore art. On Sunday, Feb. 16, Johanna Husband will provide materials for creating collages.

The ArtSplash workshop runs from 1 to 3 p.m., and participants will be able to create their own patterned paper for use in collages. Those who wish may make a series of three mini-collages.

The class is a hands-on art exploration with gentle guidance. Emerging artists from eight to 108 are welcome to come, though children younger than 12 need to be accompanied by an adult.

The class is free and materials are provided. Space is limited to 15 participants, so call 659-7375 to register.

The following Sunday, Feb. 23, Sandy Morris will guide painters in depicting deer on a snowy field. This special Painting with Sandy class is for adults, and begins at 1:30 p.m. If you’ve been itching to splash paint on canvas, this class is for you.

There is a $15 fee to cover materials (canvas and acrylic paints). Space is limited to 15, so call the library at 659-7258 to register.

Candor Free Library is located at 2 Bank St., just behind the Village Hall. Check the library blog (candorlibrary.blogspot.com) and Facebook page for more events and happenings.