Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Jan. 27, 2020, property located at 2735 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Kevin Miles to Jacob Brooks for $139,000.

On Jan. 27, 2020, property located at 48 Talcott St., Village of Owego, from Susan Johnson and Sonja Bement to Kelly and Erick Hawkins for $55,000.

On Jan. 27, 2020, property located at 1364 Arbor Glade Rd., Town of Owego, from Cathi Clements to Cynthia Bennett and Jill Keeler for $251,000.

On Jan. 27, 2020, property located at 257 Kelsey Rd., Town of Candor, from Kenneth and Bonnie Strickland to Darcy Short for $5,000.

On Jan. 27, 2020, property located at Greenridge Drive, Town of Barton, from Gerald and Martina Weed to Gerald Macdonald and Juan Acosta for $240,000.

On Jan. 28, 2020, property located at 56 Smullen Ave., Village of Newark Valley, from Samuel and Miranda Sherry to Lynnette and Gerald Pencek Jr. for $82,000.

On Jan. 28, 2020, property located at Howard Hill Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Karl Withers As Atty. In Fact, Alan Withers By Atty. In Fact to Jason Harvey for $135,000.

On Jan. 29, 2020, property located at Vanwoert Road, Town of Spencer, from James Miller to Fred Schleifer for $21,000.

On Jan. 30, 2020 property located at 191 Whitcomb Rd., Tioga from Thomas Kemp to Daniel Gross for $89,361.

On Jan. 30, 2020, property located at Spencer Road, Town of Candor, from Stanley and Dell Winnick Jr. to Finger Lakes Land Trust Inc. for $89,987.

On Jan. 30, 2020, property located at 67 Perrine Rd., Tioga, from Gilbert Eiklor As Atty. In Fact, William Eiklor By Atty. In Fact to Chad Jump for $154,000.

On Jan. 31, 2020, property located at 3291 Sulpher Springs Rd., Town of Nichols, from William Miller II to Steven Sergeant and Brooke Grant for $131,000.

Jan. 31, 2020, property located at 15 Schoonover Rd., Tioga, from James and Judith Steward to Mark and Karen Petzold for $24,186.

On Feb. 3, 2020, property located at 173 Hulbert Hollow Rd., Town of Spencer, from Patrice Yoder to Dominique and Greg Rimbey for $92,500.

On Feb. 4, 2020, property located at 7 Woodside Rd., Town of Owego, from Michael Scarinzi to Kaisy Oudomkhati for $169,900.

On Feb. 4, 2020, property located at Dean Creek Road, Town of Barton, from Cris Pasto to Travis Bennett for $70,000.

On Feb. 6, 2020, property located at 1439 Walker Rd., Town of Owego, from Brian and Barbara Kovalchick to Lealand and Donna Muckey for $3,500.

On Feb. 6, 2020, property located at 15 Johnson St., Village of Waverly, from Alan and Brie Burgess to Paul and Rose Millard for $2,000.

