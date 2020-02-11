Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week for the week of February 9, 2020

This timid little guy named Chase came out of a feral cat colony five years ago as a kitten. He is coming around and is friendly to Nancy, so they expect that he will adjust with other people as well.

He’s totally used to all the cats, but would probably prefer a quiet house without a lot of commotion. Since he has a feral background, he probably shouldn’t be around small children either, just to be on the safe side. He does come up to Nancy, especially at feeding time, and likes to be petted.

He is accustomed to living inside in a civilized environment and has forgotten all about living outside on his own. He wants his breakfast delivered to him, thank you very much, and a soft bed like in the picture is where he will be taking his nap, preferably in front of a window.

If you can provide some of those amenities, I’m sure he could adjust to your loving home. If you would like to meet Chase, please call Nancy at (607) 768-6575 to make an appointment.

If you can help take care of the kitties by sending a donation, that would be awesome. Please mail your check to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. If you would prefer to donate food or supplies, please contact Nancy at the aforementioned number to find out about their needs.