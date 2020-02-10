Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of February 9, 2020

Hey, guys! My name is Bentley and I’m a 3-1/2-year-old Rottweiler mix. I’ve spent the last four to five months at a different shelter and got transferred to Stray Haven in the past week!

It’s been a nice change of scenery, but I really want to get my forever home. I have a lot of energy and I love to run around the yard here at the shelter! I would really love to have a nice big yard at my future home, too. We could run and play all the time!

I’d like to think I’m a good boy, not to brag, but I’m house-trained! I don’t know too many tricks, though. I think maybe we could work on those and leash manners together! I’d do pretty much anything for a treat; they’re so tasty!

I am a pretty big guy, so I think a home with a family that has older kids could be okay for me. I also don’t really know how I feel about other dogs, so we should really set up a meet and greet so we can figure it out.

I really am not a fan of cats, so I’d like to live in a kitty-free home please. I am just a good boy looking for my place with my own people.

If you’re looking for a good boy, go to Stray Haven and ask for me, Bentley! I can’t wait to meet some people and get some treats!

Adoption special for cats and dogs is $14 for each for a special event on Feb. 15. It includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, FIV/FeLV testing for cats. Up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines for dogs and all have been spayed / neutered at the clinic and all have been dewormed.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. These are the shelter’s current winter hours.

View our adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay / Neuter Clinic by calling (607) 565-2859.