Join CCE for a Sweet Time!

Would you like to learn how to make your own maple syrup at home? It is a fun family activity that anyone with access to maple trees can do.

Join Barb Neal, agriculture educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension – Tioga and Robert Nugent of Tholhill Farm in this one-hour workshop on Feb. 15, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Ronald Dougherty Office Building located at 56 Main St. in Owego.

Guests will learn how to identify sugar maples, how to tap trees, and boiling basics. The emphasis will be on low-cost home production, no fancy equipment needed.

The fee for this workshop is $5 per person, with children and volunteers for Cooperative Extension attending for no cost. Register by calling (607) 687-4020 so they can contact you in case of inclement weather.