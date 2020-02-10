Police looking for truck used in burglary

New York State Police in Owego are looking for the public’s assistance in locating the pictured Ford pick-up.

According to police, the truck was used during a burglary at “Got Mulch” in the town of Tioga just after 9 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2020. A red Craftsman toolbox was stolen from the property.

State Police photo.

The black older model Ford F-150 does not have a front license plate and the tailgate has been replaced with a piece of plywood.

State Police photo.

If you have any information about the pick-up truck or the owner, contact New York State Police at Owego at (607) 687-3961. Please reference case 9418957.