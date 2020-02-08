Mirabito Energy donates to the Salvation Army

Mirabito Energy Products donated $3,717 to The Salvation Army of Binghamton as the result of Mirabito’s holiday gift card promotion.

During this promotion, each Mirabito gift card sold yielded a $1 donation to The Salvation Army, which works toward overcoming poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services.

Pictured, from left, are Mirabito Energy Products Sales and Marketing Director Kevin Quinton, Salvation Army Advisory Board Member Bill Ritter, Salvation Army Advisory Board Member Jamie Jacobs, Salvation Army Captain Joseph Hansen, Mirabito Energy Products Technical Marketing Administrator Jessica Starr, and Salvation Army Advisory Board Member John Hayek. Provided photo.