Logo contest begins for this year’s Strawberry Festival, set for June 19 and 20 in downtown Owego

Strawberry Festival planning is underway, with this year’s date set for June 19 and 20 in downtown Owego, N.Y. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the festival, which is one of the largest in New York State.

The committee has selected a theme for the festival, Strawberry Solstice, and is looking for a logo that will represent this year’s theme, and also highlight the festival’s 40th anniversary. Because of 2020 being a leap year, the Summer Solstice falls on June 20 this year, the date of the festival’s main event.

The committee is searching for artists to submit logo ideas by mailing them to The Owego Pennysaver, 181 Front St., Owego, N.Y.; or by email to wpost@owegopennysaver.com no later than Feb. 28. The entries will be judged, and a winner selected and awarded a $100 cash prize. The winning artwork will be utilized as the official logo for the 2020 festival, and will become property of the Historic Owego Marketplace, the host of the event.

All entries will be on display at the Owego Pennysaver office in Owego, and on the front window. To learn more about the festival, visit www.owego.org and watch for updates.