The journey for a young dog named Odin is getting plenty of attention these days. Fortunately for Odin, his journey ended with a reunion of happy tears, smiles, and a belief in miracles.
Odin, who moved to Montrose, Pa. from Ohio in May of 2019, disappeared two days after his arrival when he ran off into the woods, not to be seen by his caretakers again until the evening of Jan. 31.
This tale of the young pup certainly had a happy ending; but the dog’s travels and rescue are the highlight of Odin’s journey, and the happy ending that culminated that Friday.
We will have the full story as a feature in this weekend’s print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press, as well as a Bridal section and other news of local interest. Check back later, as well, to view the full story about Odin’s Journey.
Be the first to comment on "Odin’s Journey Home and other features to highlight this weekend’s Owego Pennysaver"