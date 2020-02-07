Odin’s Journey Home and other features to highlight this weekend’s Owego Pennysaver

The journey for a young dog named Odin is getting plenty of attention these days. Fortunately for Odin, his journey ended with a reunion of happy tears, smiles, and a belief in miracles.

Photo of the reunion that took place in Willseyville, N.Y. on Friday evening, Jan. 31, and following the capture of Odin, who had been missing from his home in Susquehanna County since May 2019. Pictured, in the back row from left, are Denise Liske, from AngelEyes Animal Rescue and Wildlife Rehabilitation and Michele Peabody, from Diamond Paws Animal Rescue. Seated, are Chris and Brenda Black; in the front is Lexi Peabody with Odin, who was showing off some of his tricks. Photo credit: Sabrina Swansbrough, AngelEyes Animal Rescue and Wildlife Rehabilitation.

Odin, who moved to Montrose, Pa. from Ohio in May of 2019, disappeared two days after his arrival when he ran off into the woods, not to be seen by his caretakers again until the evening of Jan. 31.

Pictured, is Odin. This photo was taken shortly after his capture. Odin had been on the run from Montrose, Pa. since late May 2019, and was finally captured in Candor, N.Y. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Photo credit: Sabrina Swansbrough, AngelEyes Animal Rescue and Wildlife Rehabilitation.

This tale of the young pup certainly had a happy ending; but the dog’s travels and rescue are the highlight of Odin’s journey, and the happy ending that culminated that Friday.

A tearful Denise Liske, from AngelEyes Animal Rescue and Wildlife Rehabilitation, and dog control officer for four local towns, gets a big thank you from Odin on Friday, Jan. 31, and following his capture in Candor, N.Y. Photo credit: Sabrina Swansbrough, AngelEyes Animal Rescue and Wildlife Rehabilitation.

