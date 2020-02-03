Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of February 2, 2020

Hi, My name is Esther. I’m an older gal but I have plenty of love and affection to give. I came to Stray Haven as my owner had some health conditions and couldn’t care for me anymore.

I am a really good girl, but you’ll notice something weird about my ears. I’ve had a life long struggle with hematomas in my ears and they have both become folded. The staff here jokes that it always makes me look concerned!

I love to be snuggled and cuddled. I would do well in a home with older children since I am on the older side. I do quite enjoy other cats, and get along with them pretty well.

If I sound like the right cat for you, please stop in to Stray Haven and come meet me.

Adoption special for cats and dogs is $14 for each at an event planned for Feb. 15. This includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, and FIV/FeLV testing for cats, up-to-date rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines for dogs, and all have been spayed or neutered at the clinic and all have been dewormed.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, during their winter hours of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

View adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. You can also contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay/Neuter Clinic by calling (607) 565-2859.

