Team Tioga looks to the future

Team Tioga hosted a breakfast meeting on Jan. 30 at the Terra Cotta’s Terrace Ballroom to celebrate “Bringing a Vision to Life: A 30-Year Journey.”

Attending the event were representatives from the organizations that encompass Team Tioga, including those from the Tioga County Department of Economic Development and Planning (EDP), Tioga County Industrial Development Agency (IDA), and the Tioga County Local Development Corporation (LDC).

More than 100 individuals gathered for the event, including local government leaders and business owners, chambers of commerce, non-profit representatives, and others.

The concept behind Team Tioga, LeeAnn Tinney, director of EDP shared, was, “Officially branded two years ago, but the footprint was created 30 years ago.”

Following a video highlighting the 30-year journey, Rebecca Maffei, director of Tioga County Tourism, remarked, “Team Tioga includes not only our business community, but our residents, too.”

Since stepping into the Director role five years ago, Maffei explained that one of her primary goals was to change the perception of tourism in Tioga County. Maffei further commented that since tourism is now a piece of the economic development puzzle, it has led to significant strides in changing the perception.

Maffei explained that creating partnerships with state and regional organizations, such as the Finger Lakes vacation region, has made a crucial difference in attracting visitors to Tioga County. Maffei said that people today are interested in small-town history, agri-tourism, local food, arts and music, as well as nearby connections, such as Tioga Downs.

She noted, “Tourism in general has evolved, and visitors want to learn and explore and experience something personal that will make memories.”

Since the opening of the new Visitors Center in the Gateway Building on Front Street in Owego, Maffei said, “We see from 100-200 visitors each month depending on the season.”

Ralph Kelsey, former Chair of the IDA, spoke to guests about the history behind the agency, and was also recognized for his 22 years of service to the organization.

From left, Ralph Kelsey, accepts a gift from Lee Ann Tinney as recognition for his 22 years of service to the Tioga County Industrial Development Agency. Kelsey stepped down from his Chair position on Dec. 31. (Photo by JoAnn R. Walter)

Kelsey noted that Tioga County has seen an eight percent loss of people in the last 30 years, dipping today below 50,000. Looking back 30 years, Kelsey said according to census data, there were 180 dairy farms in 1990, and today that number is about 50.

These factors, among others, led leaders to discuss the county’s future, and then recognized Ron Dougherty, Glenn Carter, Aaron Gowen, and several others as key contributors to reinforcing the Team concept.

Tinney also gave a nod to Dougherty, former Tioga County Legislator, and Carter, former EDP Director who has since passed away, as two dedicated individuals who put the initial 30-year journey into action.

Tinney said, “Ron Dougherty knew the importance of relationship building and had a vision of the one-stop-shop,” adding, “And it was Carter who first put Dougherty’s plan into action.”

That plan, by collaborating and identifying as one Team, has, Tinney said, had favorable results.

Tinney discussed several accomplishments to date, such as work completed by the Tioga County Property Development Corporation and the addition of two critical staff members, an Agriculture Development Specialist and Community Development Specialist.

As one example of new business, Tinney shared that Voight and Schweitzer, a galvanizing plant located on Corporate Drive in Owego, opened their doors the week of Jan. 27. Once up and running to full capacity, it is expected the company will employ about 60.

Among many projects mentioned for 2020, Tinney commented on plans to partner with the Army Reserve Training Center to bring educational opportunities to the community, and stated that the Owego Gardens II project will start this year and result in 93 working family units.

Tinney also mentioned that some DRI projects should be ready to kick off in May or June this year, and the Team will work closely to ensure that official census numbers are accurate for future planning. Also in 2020, a partnership with Yates, Steuben and Schuyler Counties will look at extending broadband to rural areas.

For more information and updates, follow Team Tioga on Facebook, or visit www.tiogacountyny.com.