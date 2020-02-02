Construction begins at the Coburn Free Library

Work on the Coburn Free Library’s accessibility annex began on Jan. 27, 2020. When construction is complete, there will be an at-grade entrance; ADA approved restroom, and an elevator providing access to all levels of the historic, Owego library.

For the first time since the initial build in 1910, the Coburn Free Library will be accessible by all.

Construction to make the Coburn Free Library accessible for all began on Jan. 27, 2020. Provided photo.

Fundraising efforts for this project continue. With DRI funds included, they have reached approximately 90 percent of their goal. The library will borrow funds against their endowment to cover costs until donations and grants come in.

If you would like to support this project, please make donations at the library or mail checks to Coburn Free Library Elevator Fund, 275 Main St., Owego, N.Y. 13827.

