What’s Happening for the week of February 2, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com or drop it off at our office. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of event. Space available, your event will appear.

FEBRUARY 2

Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Tioga Opportunities, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Freewill offering; all proceeds benefit Tioga County Rural Ministry.

FEBRUARY 3

Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

Brain Games – Exercise your Brain – Free Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott. Give your brain a workout with these game sites and free apps! Discover how to test your memory, mental speed and reasoning, and how to strengthen your mental skills.

FEBRUARY 4

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety / Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Lyme Disease Awareness Group, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

FEBRUARY 5

Valley Harmony Concert with special guests Laurie Holdrige and Eric Machan, Lessons and Carols for Twelfth Night, 2 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ, Newark Valley. This will be a free concert with freewill offerings accepted.

LEGO Club, 6:30 p.m., Noble Room, 9 Park Street, Newark Valley.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

FEBRUARY 6

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel / ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

The Brothers for the Cross (UMM) Regular Monthly Breakfast Meeting, 8 a.m., Blue Dolphin Restaurant, Apalachin.

VFW Auxiliary 1371 Sip and Shop with Wine Tasting Event, 5 to 8 p.m., 207 Main St., Owego (snow date is Feb. 13).

Writing Club, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

FEBRUARY 6 to MARCH 12

Powerful Tools for Caregivers, Thursdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. There is no cost to attend this program, and participants receive the course book for free. Call 687-4120, ext. 331 to reserve your spot today.

FEBRUARY 7

“Doug’s to go” Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Candor Fire Station. To benefit the upcoming St. Baldrick’s event.

VFW Friday Night Special: Mexican Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

FEBRUARY 8

Memorial Park Baptist Church and Grace Lutheran Church will be cosponsoring a “Midwinter Vacation Bible School, 1 to 3 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 709 Main St., Vestal. Open to children from age four to teens. For more information, call 785-3757 or 748-0840.

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

Indoor Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego.

Ghosts of the South, a docudrama written by Judith Present and directed by Bonnie DeForest, 2 p.m., Tioga County Historical Society, 110 Front St., Owego.

Spaulding Memorial Block Party begins at 10 a.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens.

FEBRUARY 8 to MARCH 28

Tioga County Historical Society Annual Quilt Exhibit, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 110 Front Street, Owego. The 2020 Quilt Exhibit will consist of a mix of vintage quilts from the TCHS collection as well as vintage and modern quilts loaned by local collectors, quilters, and artisans. If you would like to loan a quilt for the exhibit, contact TCHS at (607) 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

FEBRUARY 10

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

The Vestal Community Chorus Open House for potential new members, 7 p.m., Vestal Senior Center located in the former Central Junior High School (near Four Corners in Vestal). All voices are welcome. You do not have to be a resident of the Town of Vestal to join. (You should be able to “carry a tune”.)

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

FEBRUARY 11

Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The Tioga County Second Regular Legislative Meeting of 2020, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 12

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

The Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club February meeting, 7 p.m., Sayre High School cafeteria. If school is canceled, so is the meeting. Regular meeting will take place after the Dr. Bruce Oldfield program. Public is invited.

Athens’s Senior Citizens Valentine’s Luncheon, noon, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Keystone Avenue, Sayre. They will have KFC for lunch. Please bring your own table service and beverage. Desserts and coffee will be furnished. Call Dick for your meal order at (570) 888-3088.

FEBRUARY 13

Pancake Breakfast, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Valley Active Living Center, 118 S. Main St. Athens, Pa. Pancakes (all you can eat), sausage, eggs, coffee and orange juice – all for $4.00. Proceeds will directly benefit activities of the Center.

FEBRUARY 14

VFW Friday Night Special: Steak and Lobster, Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

Patron Appreciation Day, 1 to 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

FEBRUARY 15

Third Annual Community Dance with live music by Purple Valley, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Warren Center Community Building, 187 Schoolhouse Rd., Warren Center, Pa. Must be 18 to attend.

1st Annual Disc Golf Ice Bowl, registration opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 9 a.m. at the main shelter, Campville Commons Disc Golf Course, Brainard Road, Endicott. Register online at Discgolfscene.com.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

Ridgebury Sportman’s Club’s second annual indoor yard sale, set up at 7 a.m., sale runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 961 Centerville Rd., Gillett, Pa. Sign up at the club or call (570) 596-4373.

FEBRUARY 16

Community Ham Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Freewill or an $8 suggested donation will be accepted at the door.

FEBRUARY 17

Intro to Google Suite Free Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

The Vestal Community Chorus Open House for potential new members, 7 p.m., Vestal Senior Center located in the former Central Junior High School (near Four Corners in Vestal). All voices are welcome. You do not have to be a resident of the Town of Vestal to join. (You should be able to “carry a tune”.)

FEBRUARY 18

Weekly Tuesday Soup / Chili Supper, 5 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 17 Main St., Candor.

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

FEBRUARY 19

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

Tioga County Economic Development Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

FEBRUARY 20

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Visions Federal Credit Union parking lot, Tioga Terrace, Route 434, Apalachin. To preorder, call (607) 753-9184, ext. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To benefit the Apalachin Lions Foundation. Donations are welcome to the foundation and a bin for used glasses will be available.

Owego American Legion Post 401 Auxiliary Community Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., 263 Front St., Owego. Meal will include chicken and biscuits, vegetable and dessert for $8.

FEBRUARY 21

VFW Friday Night Special: Speedy Q Dinner, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

Discover Podcasting Free Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

FEBRUARY 24

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Keeping Kids Safe Online Free Workshop, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

FEBRUARY 28

VFW Friday Night Special: Bangers and Mash, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

Music, Movies and More with Free Apps – Free Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., GFJ Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott.

MARCH 5

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 6

VFW Friday Night Special: Prime Rib, Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 7

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

MARCH 9

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

MARCH 11

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

MARCH 13

VFW Friday Night Special: Boiled Dinner, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 14

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

Tioga/Nichols Area Lions Club iBook Sale and Soup Lunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with bag sale starting at 12:30 p.m., Lounsberry Methodist Church in Nichols.

MARCH 15

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

MARCH 17

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

MARCH 18

Belva Lockwood Inn Luncheon and Historic Home Tour, 11:30 a.m., 249 Front St., Owego. The cost is $25 per person; purchase tickets at www.belvalockwoodinn.com.

MARCH 20

VFW Friday Night Special: Smoked Pork Chops, Baked Sweet Potato, Baked Beans, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

MARCH 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 27

VFW Friday Night Special: Chicken Parm with a side of Spaghetti, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

APRIL 2

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 3

VFW Friday Night Special: Meatloaf, Mashed Potato, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

APRIL 10

VFW Friday Night Special: Scalloped Potatoes and Ham, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

APRIL 13

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

APRIL 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 15

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

APRIL 17

VFW Friday Night Special: Chicken and Biscuits, Vegetable, Soup and Salad Bar, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Regular menu also available.

APRIL 18

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

APRIL 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 25

Owego American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 263 Front St., Owego. They are looking for clean, working, and useful items. Proceeds support programs for Veterans. You can drop off those items at the American Legion Owego Post 401 Garage on Sunday, April 5, 12 and 19, from noon to 2 p.m., or you can call Pam at (607) 687-1975 for a pick-up.

MAY 7

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 11

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Public Hearing and Regular Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

MAY 16

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

MAY 19

Newark Valley Central School District School Budget Vote, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 20

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

MAY 26

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 4

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 17

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

JUNE 18

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

JUNE 13

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

JUNE 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JULY 2

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 13

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

JULY 15

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

JULY 17

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

AUGUST 6

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 10

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

AUGUST 15

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

AUGUST 19

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

SEPTEMBER 3

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 14

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 16

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

SEPTEMBER 19

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

OCTOBER 1

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 12

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

OCTOBER 17

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

OCTOBER 21

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

NOVEMBER 5

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 9

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

NOVEMBER 14

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

NOVEMBER 18

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

DECEMBER 3

Tioga County Local Development Corporation Annual Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Owego Economic Development and Planning Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 14

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.

DECEMBER 16

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office. For questions, call 687-3553 or email to Palmerm@co.tioga.ny.us.

DECEMBER 18

Lounsberry Food Pantry, second Monday and third Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, West River Road, Nichols.