‘Creating 2020 Vision for a New You’ through Meditation

Is it possible to feel great in today’s world? Feeling great is about remembering who you really are and putting your life in order.

“It’s about realizing that I need to change because a better way of life is in my hands,” the seminar describes.

Join special guest BK Chirya Risely for an experiential meditation workshop on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. at Owego’s Parkview Inn and Dugan House Restaurant, located at 145 Front St. in Owego, N.Y.

Sister Chirya will talk to guests about getting into the habit of exercising the mind to keep it healthy. Learn how to make real changes within the self by rising above old thought patterns and negative memories, and bring your inner world into harmony through the practice of meditation.

Edward Nizalowski will also be assisting with meditative music on flute.

There is no cost to attend the workshop; a freewill offering, however, will be accepted to benefit a local charity.

For further details, email wpost@owegopennysaver.com, or call Ed at (607) 642-8075.