Registration open for Parenting Series in Owego and Waverly

PS…It Works is a Parenting Series offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Tioga Family Resource Centers. The 8-week series is open to all parents and caregivers of children ages two to 18.

The series will be held Monday evenings, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 56 Main St. in Owego beginning Feb. 3 and at Waverly Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Waverly beginning March 30.

Play care for little ones is provided during the sessions. Advance registration is required.

Call (607) 687-4020 to register.