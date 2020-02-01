Holly A. Passetti, a resident of Nichols, N.Y., was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Alfred University (AU). She is a senior in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average to qualify for Dean’s List.
Passetti is a Chemistry major at Alfred University. The University has a 95 percent rate of students employed or in graduate school according to their annual destination survey. The top fields of employment for Alfred University graduates include Engineering, Science and Research; Education; Counseling and School Psychology; Accounting and Finance; and the Arts.
A graduate of Tioga Central School, Passetti is the daughter of Michael and Sue Passetti of Nichols, N.Y.
Be the first to comment on "Alfred University names Nichols resident to Dean’s List"