What’s all the buzz about beekeeping?

Have you been thinking about becoming a beekeeper? Does the thought of farm-fresh honey sound good? Cornell Cooperative Extension-Tioga will host an informative and entertaining introduction to beekeeping on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Guests will learn what is involved in beekeeping, equipment, and typical beekeeping tasks. The speaker is an expert beekeeper, and will share his knowledge with you.

The class will be held at the Ronald Dougherty Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego. The fee for the class is $5 per person, and children are admitted at no charge.

The inclement weather make-up date is Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. Please call 687-4020 to register for this class so they can contact you in case of inclement weather.

