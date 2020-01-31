Sayre museum announces 2020 event schedule

The Sayre Historical Society has a full season of activities planned for 2020 including two new rotating exhibits and the return of several popular events.

For 2020, the museum will host its annual membership dinner on March 10 with a program planned on the North Branch Canal.

The museum will re-open for the new season on Saturday, April 4 with a display in the Rotating Exhibit Room on “Downtown: A History of Sayre’s Business Community.” The exhibit will feature an overview of some of the many businesses that have called Sayre home including Jump’s Pharmacy, Bolich Hardware, Paluzzi’s Toggery, the Market Basket, and the Victorian Dandy Mini-Mart. The exhibit will run until Sept. 2.

On Saturday, May 16, the museum will welcome back Antique Appraisal Day. Last year’s inaugural effort was well-received with Barbara Kotasek of the Owego Emporium providing unofficial appraisals and tips on preserving antiques.

In June, the museum will host Railroad Heritage Day on June 27. A guest speaker and special exhibits will be featured at this event.

On July 25, the museum will host a Genealogy Workshop and provide guests with expert advice on finding ancestors. Last year, Joyce Tice of Mansfield was the featured speaker.

History Under the Stars will return in August with a new date scheduled for Aug. 15 and an evening of entertainment being planned.

On Sept. 5, the museum will feature a new exhibit on “Looking Back: Sayre and World War II.” The exhibit will explore the many aspects of this momentous event and the effects it had on the Sayre and the surrounding community.

In October, the historical society will host the second History Trivia Event on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Model Train Day returns on Saturday, Nov. 28. This popular event centering on model trains this past year featured a Lionel train exhibit, railroadiana vendors and a special display of LEGO trains. A surprise visit by an Ithaca Central train delighted photographers and rail fans on the Thanksgiving weekend signature event.

The museum will close for the 2020 season on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

The Sayre Historical Society is a member-supported non-profit supported entirely by volunteers. It receives funding from the Bradford County United Way and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.

Volunteer opportunities are available ranging from event preparation, grounds keeping, tours, research and collections. Contact the museum at sayrehistorical@yahoo.com for more information.