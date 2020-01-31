Walk to End Alzheimer’s® moves to September

The Alzheimer’s Association recently announced the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s® event will move from spring to fall. The 2020 edition will take place on Sept. 26, 2020 at Binghamton University’s West Gym on its main campus in Vestal. More than 750 people from the region are expected at this year’s event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

“Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is a community event planned by community members,” said Catherine James, chief executive officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. “Our staff partners with volunteers, who help us engage with local companies, provide coaching to current teams and recruit new groups of walkers. It’s a formula that has grown this event into one that raises more than $50,000 each year.”

Richard Orringer, left, of Endwell, speaks to the more than 600 individuals who took part in the 2019 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®–Binghamton, N.Y. at Binghamton University on April 27, 2019. Provided photo.

Planning for the event begins with a volunteer kickoff party on Feb. 5 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Binghamton, 225 Water St., Binghamton. Guests can learn about the event, the volunteer roles available, and hear about the urgency to defeat Alzheimer’s disease.

“Of the more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, 340,000 of them live here in New York State,” James said. “Walk to End Alzheimer’s® raises funds and awareness to support the work that we do, both in the community and in our quest for a cure.”

Walkers can register for the event at alz.org/walk. To learn more about the volunteer kickoff event, call Kirsten Johnson at (607) 785-7852 x1640 or email her at kijohnson@alz.org.