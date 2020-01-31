League of Women Voters seeks student nominees for 2020 students inside Albany conference in May 

Applications of Broome and Tioga County high school junior and senior student applications are being accepted for the 20th annual Students Inside Albany conference planned for May 17-20, 2020 in Albany, N.Y.

The conference, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of New York State Education Foundation, Inc. is designed to increase students’ awareness of their responsibility in a representative government and to provide the tools necessary for meeting that responsibility. This interactive conference will bring together high school students from across the state to learn about New York State government and the process by which citizens can participate in the policy-making arena.

As part of this program, students will also tour the Capitol and observe both the Senate and Assembly in action by spending an afternoon shadowing their legislators.

Students are sponsored by one of the 50 local League of Women Voters throughout New York State; all their expenses are covered, including travel and lodging at a hotel in downtown Albany.

The participants receive a one-year student membership in the League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties, New York State, United States. Membership includes invitations to events and activities on good government related topics as well as electronic communication from the Local, State and National League.

For more information, contact Margaret Goodfellow at (607) 655-1929 or email to studentsinsidealbanybroometiog@gmail.com. Please put 2020 SIA in the subject line.

Completed application materials must be received by Feb. 3, 2020. Incomplete and late applications will not be considered. Students may be invited to interview. All materials can be found online at www.lwv-broometioga.org.