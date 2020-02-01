April the Giraffe Predicts the Winner of Super Bowl LIV

If it’s up to April the Giraffe, the San Francisco 49ers will be bringing home a Super Bowl championship this Sunday. You can view her prediction here.

It’s become an annual tradition for the world’s most-watched giraffe to predict the winner of the country’s most-watched sporting event! April, who went viral in 2017 during the highly anticipated birth of her calf, Tajiri, has picked the 49ers to come out on top over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 54th Super Bowl.

Video captured inside the giraffe barn shows each team equally represented with giraffe-size signage, and April carefully weighing her options before making a definitive decision, reaching her long neck and resting her head at the San Francisco sign.

“This has become a fun tradition for us ahead of the big game! April proved to be accurate when she picked the Patriots last year,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. “This year, she’s stuck her neck out for San Fran. We look forward to seeing whether she’s got it right again!”

The big game begins on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.