Winter wetlands and woodlands hike planned for February 2 

The Carantouan Greenway will celebrate World Wetlands Day on Sunday, Feb. 2, with a one hour woodlands walk at its Wildwood Reserve in the town of Barton.

Participants will meet at 1 p.m. and hike through wetland phragmites, cattails, and red maples. On the tour, all will have a chance to see two Eagle Scout projects that include a Leopold bench and a deer enclosure.

Located east of Waverly, N.Y. on Shepard Road in the Town of Barton, Wildwood can be accessed from Rt. 17C in New York or Cayuta Street in Milltown, Pa.

For more information, call (607) 565-2636.