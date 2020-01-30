Chelsea Sellars named to President’s List at Onondaga Community College

Chelsea Sellars, daughter of Colleen and Joe Sellars, has been named to the fall President’s List at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, N.Y.

The President’s List is reserved for students that have demonstrated an exceptional level of academic performance by earning a semester GPA in the range of 3.70 – 4.00.

Sellars is a graduate of Owego Free Academy. She obtained a 3.75 average for the fall semester.

Sellars is also pitching for the “Lazor” softball team.