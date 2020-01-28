Mobile Food Pantry Food Distribution planned for January 29

Update: We just called the Lions, and there was a mix up in communication. The event IS on Jan. 29 at noon.

Low- to moderate-income individuals and families are invited to participate in a Mobile Food Pantry Distribution sponsored by the Apalachin Lions in partnership with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

The distribution will be held on Jan. 29 beginning at noon at St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot, located at 110 Penn. Ave. in Apalachin, N.Y. Participants are asked to bring their own bags or boxes.

Call the Food Bank of the Southern Tier at (607) 796-6061 for more informaiton.

In addition to The Mobile Food Pantry, the Owego Apalachin Family Reading Partnership will be distributing free Children’s books.