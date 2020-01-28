Results negative for coronavirus prevalence in neighboring Broome County

The results of novel coronavirus testing in both patients in Broome County are negative, according to a statement released Tuesday by officials from the Broome County Health Department. They also confirmed that there are currently no other people in Broome County undergoing testing, or any confirmed cases.

Concerns began on Monday when the Broome County Health Department reported that it was monitoring two adults who were being tested for infection by the novel coronavirus that has emerged in China. The health department also emphasized, in Monday’s statement, that these were not confirmed cases.

Tests were underway at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, in the meantime, and came back negative, as reported by the health department on Tuesday.

In this case both patients, who are Broome County residents, recently returned from separate travel in China. They presented to local medical facilities for evaluation with respiratory symptoms. The staff at the medical facilities carried out their procedures, maintained proper infection control, contacted the Broome County Health Department, and obtained necessary specimens for laboratory testing.

Since neither patient was seriously ill at that time they were released to their homes under home isolation, and were supervised by the Broome County Health Department.

“We are fortunate to have a long history of productive collaboration among our entire medical community in the region, on similar local, national, and international outbreaks in the past,” stated officials from the Broome County Health Department in their initial release and statement on Monday.

They added, “Even before these patients presented, we began meeting to review, and revise as necessary, our community’s plans for this current situation. We are confident our procedures [were] robust and effective.”

To learn more about the coronavirus, visit www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019 or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html.