Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of January 26, 2020

Hi, pals! I’m Pumba, a two-year-old mixed breed with a goofy smile. I’m such a happy boy! I feel like I should’ve started by saying Hakuna Matata! It means no worries for the rest of your days!

I can’t wait until I’m in a home so I can actually sing that song. So far life hasn’t been all that grand. But it’s a little better in the shelter. At least I’m in the warm kennels with food and a friendly staff.

They work with me on my leash manners and getting some of my energy out. I’d chase a ball and walk with you all day if I could. I have a lot of energy and I love to use it to play tug-of-war with you, too! Not to brag, but that’s when I can show you how strong and playful I am!

It’s probably best if I don’t go to a home with cats (I might be a little too rough for them). If there were another dog in the home, they would have to match my energy level — just so I know we can be best friends! We can really test it when we meet!

If you’d like to say hi, come one down to Stray Haven! I’ll be waiting patiently, like the good boy I am.

Adoption fee for cats is $75 and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, FIV/FeLV testing, and spay/neuter at the clinic.

Adoption fee for adult dogs is $160 and includes a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP and Bordetella vaccines, and spay/neuter at the clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

View adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. You can also contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay/Neuter Clinic by calling (607) 565-2859.