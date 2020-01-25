Letter: Apalachin Lions Christmas Program is long-standing tradition

Dear Editor,

A long-standing tradition in Apalachin has been the Apalachin Lions Christmas Program. This year, 35 families (74 children, 68 adults and five seniors) were provided with toys, certificates for food, and gift certificates for children 15 and under.

Although the Lions spearhead this program, it is a total effort by many people and organizations in Apalachin, Campville East to the Broome County line, and Little Meadows, Pa. All the food and toys come from community efforts and donations.

Approximately 365 hours of effort were expended, and the Lions Club furnished approximately $4,200 in certificates.

The Apalachin Lions would like to thank the following for donations or assistance with this effort; the Apalachin Elementary School, Apalachin Library, Girl Scout Troup 40514, United Methodist Church of Apalachin, O-A Family Reading Partnership, St. Margaret Mary’s Church, Tioga Hills Elementary School, Sweeney’s Market, Tioga County Marine Corps League (Toys for Tots), White Tails Bar & Grill, and Rusty’s Cabin.

In addition to the named donors, many contributions of food gift cards or assistance were received from throughout the area.

Sincerely,

Terry White, on behalf of the Apalachin Lions