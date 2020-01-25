Exciting changes at Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency

The Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency is proud to announce exciting news and changes to the Agency! In October of 2019, Director John Holton retired and Michael Middaugh was named as the new Director in December 2019. In addition, the Agency has hired a new Veteran Service Officer, Bonnie Hand.

In a press release, Middaugh stated, “We are excited to welcome Bonnie! Bonnie is a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and a veteran of combat during Desert Storm/Desert Shield; she brings many unique strengths and community connections to the position and we look forward to having her with us to aid our veterans and their families as well as Active Duty, Guards and Reserves.”

Now that the Agency is back up to full staff, they we want to remind everyone that they are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no appointment necessary, but they will make appointments for other hours as needed.

Bonnie begins on Jan. 21, and the agency encourages veterans to stop by and welcome her and learn how she can assist you and your family with the challenges or needs you may have.

The agency is located at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego. You can call their offices at (607) 687-8239 for Middaugh, and (607) 687-8228 for Hand.