Mid-Winter ‘Fun’draiser to benefit Music Abroad trip for young, local musician

Owego Free Academy’s Jayden Ripic has been invited to sing and play French horn in the American Music Abroad program this summer and is looking for the community’s help to get there!

Pictured, Owego Free Academy’s Jayden Ripic has been invited to sing and play French horn in the American Music Abroad program this summer. Provided photo.

The program will consist of young musicians performing in Italy, Croatia, Switzerland, Germany and Austria in July of 2020.

To help raise funds for the trip, an event has been organized for Sunday, Jan. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Tioga Gardens in Owego, N.Y. The event will include carnival games for children, card tricks, a Chinese Auction, Corn Hole tournament, an indoor yard sale, 50/50 raffle, music performance, ice cream sundaes, and much more!

If you would like to help out, they are looking for items or a basket to raffle, participation in the corn hole tournament, cash donations, baked goods, and most of all, participation in the event!

For more information, you can call (607) 644-0260 or email to kimripic@gmail.com.