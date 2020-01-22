Obituary: Donald R. Morrison

June 11, 1959 – Jan. 6, 2020

Donald R. Morrison, 60, of Huntersville, N.C. and formerly of Owego, N.Y., passed away on Jan. 6, 2020.

He was born June 11, 1959 in Elmira, N.Y. to the late Herbert and Marjorie Morrison.

Don is survived by his seven children, Angela Prosinski (John), Jaxon Flint (Ockie), Robbie Morrison (Caitlyn), Cody Morrison (Gianina), Billy Morrison, Christopher Morrison (Brittany), and Summer Morrison; grandchildren, Jalon Bogart, Daleanna and Opal and Larenao Morrison, and Christopher Morrison II; sister, Grace McGraw (Jeff), and Mabel Morrison; brother, Herb Morrison; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that he considered family.

Don loved Harleys, country music, and the New York Giants; but loved his family above all. Known as “Buzzy” to most that knew him, he was always the life of the party and surely will be missed by all.

The family is inviting and welcoming all to join them for a Celebration of Don’s Life at the VFW, located at 207 Main St. in Owego, N.Y. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m.