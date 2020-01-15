The Med Shed helps people get needed medical equipment

The Med Shed, a medical equipment distribution shed located on the property of the First Presbyterian Church, located at 140 S. Main St. in Nichols, N.Y., has been helping individuals since last summer.

The volunteers who manage the distribution are looking to get the word out to people in Tioga County who may not otherwise know about their service.

The Med Shed, a medical equipment distribution shed located on the property of the First Presbyterian Church, located at 140 S. Main St. in Nichols, N.Y., provides gently used durable equipment to individuals and families. Examples of some of the free items are; canes, crutches, walkers, commode chairs, shower chairs and wheelchairs. Provided photo.

The Med Shed provides gently used durable equipment to individuals and families, and many items that enhance overall quality of life. The home medical equipment distributed is donated to the Med Shed and given a new purpose.

Examples of some of the free items available are; canes, crutches, walkers, commode chairs, and risers, toilet supports, knee braces, safety bars, shower chairs and benches, as well as wheelchairs, just to name a few.

“It’s all free to anyone who needs it,” remarked Jim Pierson, one of three volunteers who manage the Med Shed.

Pierson explained that when he learned last June that a similar service was changing hands, and previously operated by the Community Care Network of Nichols, he was approached about the possibility of helping. From there, Pierson and others associated with the First Presbyterian Church presented an idea to the minister of the church about adding the Med Shed as their “community mission” to help others. The decision was a unanimous yes, and the shed was then moved to the Church grounds.

“The only thing we ask,” Pierson pointed out, “is that before individuals take medical equipment, they must sign a waiver to excuse the Church from any liability.”

Pierson also commented that individuals do not have to return all of the items, and said, “You can pass it on, or bring it back.”

Pierson shared that their 10 x 16 shed has stayed fairly full, but the group is always willing to accept new donations. At one point, the Med Shed ran out of wheelchairs, so the group was especially appreciative to receive four brand-new wheelchairs with the assistance of the Tioga United Way.

Pierson remarked that one particular need that is a regularly requested item is a type of walker that features a seat, and usually referred to as a rollator. The group is hopeful that they will receive this type of walker as a donation so they can fulfill the need in the community.

If you are in need of durable medical equipment items, you can set up an appointment by calling either Jim at (607) 699-3173, Barb at (607) 699-3736, or Charlene at (607) 699-3302. If you are able to donate items in new or good used condition, please call any of the above listed numbers.