Collage Art at Candor Free Library

On Sunday, Jan. 19, Johanna Husband is leading an ArtSplash workshop. Class begins at 1 p.m. and the medium this month is collage art. In addition to creating Freestyle Collage art, participants will have the opportunity to design patterned paper.

ArtSplash is a hands-on art exploration with gentle guidance. Emerging artists from eight to 108 are welcome, though children younger than 12 need to be accompanied by an adult.

The class is free and materials are provided. Space is limited to 15 participants, so please call 659-7375 to register.

Candor Free Library is located at 2 Bank St., just behind the Village Hall. Check the library blog at candorlibrary.blogspot.com and the library’s Facebook page for more events and happenings.