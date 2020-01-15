Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

This petite sweetie is Clara. She is approximately five-years-old, and she is hoping for a new home. She recently came back to Maddie’s Meadows and she is very feisty with the other cats. They think it is partly because she is jealous when she is trying to get some attention.

She is friendly if you take the time to pet her and talk to her. She really needs to be in a one-cat family. Probably dogs wouldn’t work either.

She is very pretty and a petite little puffball, but she needs someone who can spend some time with her. Maddie’s Meadows may have to resort to putting her in a room of her own if she can’t find a home.

Please check her out. She deserves a loving home, but she has to be an only child. If you are interested in meeting Clara, please contact Nancy at (607) 768-6575 to make an appointment. You will love her.

If you would like to help Nancy to take care of all these kitties by donating, please send your check or money order to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. If you would prefer to donate food or supplies, contact Nancy for more information on what is needed.