Waverly man released because of new bail laws; states District Attorney Martin

The Tioga County District Attorney’s office recently reported that on Jan. 2, 2020, Richard P. Baker, of Waverly and Lockwood, N.Y., was arraigned on a Tioga County Court warrant after previously failing to appear on his two pending felony indictments, both alleging burglaries in the Waverly area.

According to the district attorney, the police chased Baker on Dec. 30 in the area of Talmadge Hill West, but were unable to apprehend him. He was again found on Jan. 1, 2020, and the police chased him into a cornfield before finally apprehending him.

At his arraignment in County Court, he remarked to the Judge, “Because I feel as though my first instinct, I am just being a hundred percent honest with you, my first instinct is to flee.”

In the release, District Attorney Kirk Martin stated, “Despite his comments to the Court, despite having a previous felony conviction, and despite a mandatory state prison sentence if convicted on either of the two pending felony indictments, he could not be held because of the new bail laws and was released on his own recognizance.”

His indictments are pending.