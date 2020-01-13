Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of January 12, 2020

Hi guys! My name is Maverick; I am a two-and-a-half-year-old lab mix. Sometimes I can be nervous meeting new people, but I can warm up quickly (especially if you have treats).

I love when the staff here lets me outside. I get to stretch my legs and bolt back and forth in the yard. I can go so fast! I would love if my new home has a big yard for me to run and to chase balls that my owners throw.

The staff thinks that I’m a smart guy, and that I’m the sweetest! I’ll work for treats, and I already can sit and shake on command. Pretty impressive, I know. The staff says that I’m the best at puzzle games, too!

I seem to do okay with kids, but sometimes I forget my size, and I might knock them over; so I think I’d do best with kids who are a little older, like eight and up. I’m a little too interested in cats, so it would probably be best for all of us if I went to a home without them. I seem to do well with other dogs too, but I’d definitely want to meet them first here at the shelter before we live together.

If you’d like to learn more about me and give me some pets, I’ll see you at Stray Haven!

Adoption fee for cats is $75 and includes up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, FIV/FeLV testing, and spay/neuter at the clinic.

Adoption fee for adult dogs is $160 and includes a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP and Bordetella vaccines, and spay/neuter at the clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

View adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. You can also contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay/Neuter Clinic by calling (607) 565-2859.